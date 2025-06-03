BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FINAL KINGDOM PART 6, UNDERSTANDING WHY THINGS DON'T SEEM TO HAPPEN
End the global reset
End the global reset
36 views • 3 months ago

I decided to go over Malachi chapter 3 in this series. It brings out some points that I did a while back. so I thought it would refresh it a little bit. many people are wondering why things have not kicked loose yet. why will your still under the Babylonian system. and why things don't seem to go our way. Malachi gives some answers in reference to the people of his day but it's still applies even more now, in today's world.

You can email me for questions or comments at
[email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

I STRONGLY RECOMMEND YOU GO TO THE WEBSITE LINK BELOW AND LEARN EVEN MORE ABOUT WHAT WE ARE GOING THROUGH NOW AND WE'LL GO THROUGH VERY SHORTLY CONCERNING THE KINGDOM IN THESE LAST DAYS

larrygmeguiar2.com

