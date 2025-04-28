BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ML w/ wban routing protocols for drone warfare
24 views • 4 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zhlLUObPnE

Ex-OpenAI VP's URGENT Warning!

.

https://www.forbes.com.au/news/billionaires/how-much-ai-firm-deepseek-and-its-founder-are-worth/#:~:text=Put%20it%20all%20together%20and,mint%20a%20fortune%20from%20AI

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DeepSeek

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded software company that specializes in big data analytics and software platforms. Its platforms help organizations, including government agencies and commercial enterprises, analyze and make sense of large amounts of data for various purposes like national security, healthcare, and supply chain management.

https://rumble.com/v4pu0wx-april-16-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.c4isrnet.com/global/europe/2025/02/13/survival-of-the-quickest-military-leaders-aim-to-unleash-control-ai/

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MEMS

https://www.cell.com/neuron/fulltext/S0896-6273(16)30344-0?dom=newscred&src=syn

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/materials-science/bio-microelectromechanical-system

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bio-MEMS

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with living organisms, including both naturally occurring fields within the body and external fields. It explores the effects of these fields on biological processes at various levels, from the molecular to the physiological.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://www.csis.org/analysis/dod-updating-its-decade-old-autonomous-weapons-policy-confusion-remains-widespread

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

https://startupsavant.com/startups-to-watch/drone

magnetic human body communication

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Network-centric_warfare


