Part10 Hakoniwa Box world GOD Devine DNA code
8 months ago

Part 10:

What is the existence of the 0.1% that guides humanity as a whole in the box garden world called Earth and leads it in the direction of evolution? We introduce you to the existence of these ‘derivatives’. What is the 0.1% with a special genetic code? The ICHIRIN, with their divinity, exist not only in Japan but all over the world. They fulfil their mission according to a strict programme as derivatives in the boxed world. And what is a non-derivative as opposed to a derivative? Here is a world you do not know.

Keywords
universevaccinematrixaiartificial intelligencejapanhumanoidfree willtranshumanaginpcreptilianvirtual realityelon maskmetasimulation hypothesismetaversehow world workssecret of earthjapanese spritualjapanese spiritquolialibetbenjamin libet
