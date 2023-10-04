BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump’s Triumphs #78: To Win In 2024 Focus On The Midterms 2022 Steal & Ignore The Fake News Media.
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 10/04/2023

    The voting machines connected to the internet are why the midterms were stolen and why Trump's 2024 landslide will be stolen too. The prince of the air is playing 3D chess while the Republicans are playing the "Oh, We'll Go Get-em' Next Time" game. The Republicans don't have to do better they are on the right side of every policy. With what policy are the demon-rats trying to get votes? "Forgiving student loan debt, letting 7 million illegals flood into the country? They are all false flags they don't need your votes just the voting machines connected to the internet. Where is the outrage about the stolen red wave in 2022? Why is nobody focusing on that? Because it was the machines connected to the internet. And the false worship of the pagan christian and the Baal worship of the jews have made God ignore us and all of our issues.

Keywords
20202024midtermsdonald j trumpelection fraud2022dominion voting machines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy