Zeitgeist I : The Movie (2007) - A Sociological Documentary, Revealing Occultism, Shaping Today's Deceived, Manipulated & Terrorized Societies

Zeitgeist: The Movie is a 2007 documentary film by Peter Joseph. The film assembles archival footage, animations, and narration. Released online on June 18, 2007, it soon received tens of millions of views.



Synopsis

The film's introduction features animations, footage of war, explosions, and the September 11 attacks and audio quotes from, among others, Chögyam Trungpa Rinpoche. Jordan Maxwell, G. Massey, George Carlin, David Ray Griffin, and Charles Lindbergh.

Supplemental Info provided by me: In 1935, during the Great Depression, the Senate Committee on Banking and Currency questioned the role of money as a basic cause of nationwide bank failures. To explain the workings of our monetary system they called Robert Hemphill, a former credit manager of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Georgia:

“If all the bank loans were paid, no one could have a bank deposit, and there would not be a dollar of coin or currency in circulation. This is a staggering thought. We are completely dependent on the commercial Banks. Someone has to borrow every dollar we have into circulation, cash or credit. If the Banks create ample synthetic money, we are prosperous; if not, we starve. We are absolutely without a permanent money system. When one gets a complete grasp of the picture, the tragic absurdity of our hopeless position is almost incredible, but there it is. It is the most important subject intelligent persons can investigate and reflect upon. It is so important that our present civilization may collapse, unless it becomes widely understood and the defects remedied very soon."

~ Robert Hemphill



ALL war and terror on the international theater, have ultimately led the global peoples to the war that is now directly waged upon you, me, and everyone of us, by ourselves! A secret CORPORATE New World Order agreement was made, to merge the corporate UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CORPORATION, corporate Canada and corporate Mexico, into one corporate "North American Union", as the necessary step toward the globalist corporate crime syndicate proclamation of their single global corporate dictatorial body, necessary for the totalitarian FULL SPECTRUM DOMINANCE of their global New World Order governance corporation. The film speculates that under such a "government", every "human" person could (WILL) be implanted with an RFID chip to monitor & control individual activity and suppress dissent.

PART 1 claims that the Christian religion is mainly derived from other, more ancient religions, and from astronomical assertions, astrological myths, and other traditions. In furtherance of the Jesus myth hypothesis, this part disputes the historicity of Jesus, who, it claims, is a literary and astrological hybrid, nurtured by political forces and opportunists. Part I was influenced by the work of Acharya S.



The 9/11 attacks are the subject of part II of Zeitgeist: the Movie.



PART 2 alleges that the September 11 attacks were either orchestrated or allowed to happen by secret hostile elements within the United States 'government', in order to generate mass fear, justify the War on Terror, provide a pretext for the curtailment of civil liberties, and produce economic gain. It asserts that the U.S. 'government' had advance knowledge of the attacks, that the military deliberately allowed the planes to reach their targets, and that World Trade Center buildings 1, 2, and 7 were subjected to a controlled demolition.



