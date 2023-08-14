BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Live Chat with Paul; -149- Exposing the Noise of Fake UFOs - Bledsoe + Peru ETs bad actors + more
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 08/14/2023

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Alleged UFO summoner Bledsoe promoted by stupid skinwalker ranch team and fox news + Peru Alien Attack red flags and more! [00:02:00] (1c) Paul starts 30min late as Win 10 update took out mic audio setup then Paul says cameras all working fine and will do a sky watch test show from sunset for 3 hours and Shogun has been silenced by google [00:17:20] (2) David Grusch leaked medical reports update [00:22:36] (3) Main Topic Begins - Aliens Attack Village in Peru break down [00:47:17] (3b) FlyBoard and hoverboards used [00:55:21] (4) Mick West on Skinwalker Ranch Leftover bits [00:56:37] (5) More of Medical Leaks [01:04:40] (6) Bugs in GOOGLE code - what happened to Shogun comments? [01:24:00] (7) Bledsoe the highly religious fraud in UFOLOGY is promoted by Travis and skinwalker gang. Paul breaks it down! [02:10:00] (7b) Hutchson Effect - Side Tracked Talk with Mr King [02:13:21] (7c) Resume Bledsoe stuff [02:41:00] (7d) The Journo on other tv shows Paranormal Declassified [02:45:00] (7e) Side Chats on Bledsoe [02:51:22] (8) New Season Expedition X - Paul analyzes their shadow person polaroid [03:22:41] (9) Corbell and Knapp exposed! [03:40:00] (10) Paul does a pre-Sky Watch showing how to ID a planet since Jupiter was above horizon at 4am only! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

