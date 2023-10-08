BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Live Cheap - Education
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
72 views • 10/08/2023

This video is about education and why you should get into lifelong learning just to give you an edge in the job market, also if you want to change careers you need to learn something about what you are planning to do and then get some qualifications to give you an edge in the job market. This is not about structured education like getting a university degree, this is more about just getting a skill set up and running from a course on the internet and then putting it into practice to make some extra cash. Also I break down the costs of what you can do on the internet to learn a new skill set ranging from quite expensive to relatively cheap and there's also the free component.

For a copy of Pugsley Book copy and paste to your computer

https://zombieprepdotnet.files.wordpress.com/2012/01/book2-preface.pdf

https://www.amazon.com/stores/Peter-Legrove/author/B00B8772MS?





educationlifelong learningmoocsinternet coursesskill setspugsleyalpha strategies
