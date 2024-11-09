Mid-Autumn Gardening 🍂 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The cool winds of autumn have arrived here in Kamakura, Japan. But the garden is still producing Jalapeños, okra and a tiny kabocha pumpkin. I found a wonderful and delicious recipe for Greek Meatballs thanks to Dimitra’s Dishes:
Greek Meatballs with Feta & Tomato Bake
Dimitra’s Dishes:
https://youtu.be/i8TZtI0sBo4?si=5v2OQU9SynvYi3Vw
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 🤩🐶