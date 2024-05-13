And Our Flag Was STILL THERE!

ABOUT VIDEO: This is a powerful and heart-stirring rendition of the National Anthem, for such a time as this. With this video, Ann M. Wolf sings from her soul, giving honor to all those who have given much for Freedom through the centuries and decades as well as offering respect to those currently suffering political persecution, to include their families, and supporters. Also, with this video, Ann is introducing to her viewers the “Sing4Freedom,” movement spearheaded by J6 defendant, minister, and veteran, Joseph Thomas as he invites America to join with him each night at 9:00 PM, EST, to sing the National Anthem in solidarity with the incarcerated political hostages who themselves sing The Anthem with pride and courage in spite of the heartbreaking judicial abuse and harsh conditions that are being endured.

READ MORE about the J6 defendants & how you can help:





Joseph Thomas & Sing4Freedom: https://sing4freedom.us/





Videos & Stories: https://stophate.com/





More music & videos for God & Liberty: https://annmwolf.info/





Defendant interviews with Mel Hawley/Justice in Jeopardy: https://rumble.com/c/SovereignSouls





Write Ann to ask how you can help: https://annmwolf.info/contact