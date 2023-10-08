Quo Vadis





Oct 7, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for September 30, 2023.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Gisella:





My children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





My children, pray regarding the Warning that will soon come to you.





I insist on the conversion of your hearts; I would like to tell you more, but I know you are not ready.





For so long I have been asking you to prepare for these moments, yet you often live as if nothing were happening.





My children, you see the earthquakes that do not stop – indeed they will be stronger and stronger, you see the waters that enter the land, causing disasters, yet you do not change.





I am Mother and I want you to be safe and holy in Heaven.





I ask you again: convert! Love my Son who died for you.





My children, from the month of October onwards events will be increasingly forceful and will continue rapidly.





A strong sign will shock the world, but you need to pray.





I bless you now in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Our Lady's message to Gisella Cardia for September 3, 2020 was very similar.





That message follows here:





Beloved children, thanks for being here in prayer and thanks for having responded to my call in your hearts.





My children, the Warning or Illumination will soon arrive, and I am here to ask you to make yourselves ready for this important event for humanity, when there will finally be the last opportunity to choose which side to take – that will be the moment.





Preparing yourselves means making a good confession for cleansing your souls, nourishing yourselves often with the Eucharist – this will be the best way.





Dear children, the Church is in the most total confusion, but I want to tell my Holy priests not to fear, because I and my Jesus, the only true Savior, will never abandon you.





Children, my little ones, I am here to save you and to remind you to pray the Holy Rosary, a unique weapon against Satan.





Children, you will be persecuted, there will be punching and spitting along your way, but do not fear, no one will ever be able to touch you, and whoever turns to God with great humility will be a witness to the Kingdom of Heaven and the Triumph of my Immaculate Heart.





Children, always be lights burning in the world and be witnesses to my love; I am always waiting for you in this place blest by my Father.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaq_-jgKako