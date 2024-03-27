Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton | Yet Another Debacle at the Border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton reacts to the news of immigration judges dismissing 200,000 deportation cases because the Department of Homeland Security failed to correctly file the paperwork. “This is one of the big lies about our immigration system. They come up with these numbers, 5 million, 10 million, and they pretend that there is any agency under man that can handle it. They can’t handle it,” says Fitton.
Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav