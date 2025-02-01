A big COCKROACH for dinner tonight. Where have all Perth’s spiders gone? MVI_3457-9merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This spider was missing for a week or two, but still in the same part of the madeira vine. I was delighted to find it had shed its exoskeleton just a couple of days back; she is back on deck, to fatten up for mating and laying eggs. I see far fewer spiders these days. It is another class of invertebrates that appear to me to be in far lesser numbers than years past, although this is a subjective observation of mine. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of these days.