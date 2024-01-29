RT: "USA is saying it was their Jordan outpost Tower 22 that was hit, while Amman and Iraqi Resistance said it was in Syria. Why is there a contradiction here?"

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi: "The Americans want to save themselves from the embarrassment that they occupy one third of Syria."

Adding:

NEW SUBSTACK ARTICLE BY EVAN (https://substack.com/@evanreif)!

Putting Theory Into Practice

How the Resistance defeated American air defense in Jordan

On January 28th, resistance forces in Iraq launched a cross border attack on a formerly secret American outpost in Jordan known as Tower 22. Tower 22 is an outpost of the much larger Al-Tanf base, one of the largest of the dozens of illegal American bases in Syria. Tower 22 was initially built to monitor the Rukban refugee camp (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rukban_refugee_camp), which at one point housed over 100,000 Syrians fleeing the Obama regime’s intentional destabilization of their country. After years of NATO forces blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid to the camp, the population has dwindled to less than 7,500 today.

Despite the Biden regime’s great hue and cry to the contrary, this was no terrorist attack, but rather an act of resistance from a people who have been illegally occupied and murdered by American bandits for over a decade. Attacking uniformed military forces illegally occupying a country against the will of it’s recognized government is not only not a terrorist attack, under all relevant international laws it CANNOT be.

Sadly, in the modern era terrorism has been degenerated into a word which simply means any action the US Government doesn’t like. This is an intentional act of subterfuge, designed to de-legitimize popular resistance while legitimizing an illegal military occupation.

➡️Continue reading on Substack... (https://ddgeopolitics.substack.com/p/putting-theory-into-practice?r=1e7qx4&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web)



