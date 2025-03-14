Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 14, 2025 - FINANCIAL RED ALERT as EU governments may SEIZE most assets to fund doomed war effort against Russia

- Emergency Financial Alert and Interview Setup (0:00)

- Steve Quayle Interview: Capital Controls and War with Russia (2:52)

- Economic Collapse and Gold Investment (50:04)

- Action Items and Financial Preparedness (1:12:37)

- Breaking News: Ukraine's Refusal to Drop NATO Membership Demands (1:12:56)

- Final Thoughts and Contact Information (1:16:49)

- Heart Disease and the Healthcare Industry (1:18:23)

- Inadequacies in Heart Disease Treatments (1:25:41)

- Alternative Approaches to Heart Disease (1:26:44)

- The Financial Incentives Behind Heart Disease Treatments (1:28:14)

- Consumer Education and Alternative Health Approaches (1:29:39)

- The Entertainment Industry and Satanic Rituals (1:31:45)

- Child Trafficking and Pedophilia in the Entertainment Industry (1:35:01)

- The J6 Prisoner's Experience and Legal Challenges (1:37:51)

- The Role of Declassification and Exposure (1:42:59)

- The Importance of Community and Local Preparedness (1:44:48)

- Community Involvement and Local Volunteerism (1:45:01)

- Challenges Faced by Speaker 9 and Free Speech Suppression (1:45:19)

- Impact of J6 and Strengthening the Movement (1:45:33)

- Prison Experiences and Conditions (1:45:50)

- Systemic Issues in the Justice System (1:52:01)

- Support for Speaker 9's Work and Future Plans (1:52:19)





