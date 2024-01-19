Landing at Lisboa, Portugal!

It was a beautiful Spring Day in 2023!

It has stormed the night before we landed, and the clouds were in the dissipation mode.The twenty-mile final approach to the airport at Lisboa, Portugal was pretty smooth.I sat in the back of the plane on the left side, which was pretty much the best spot in which to record the beautiful landing. At first, the view of the land was obscured by clouds. But once the plane broke through the clouds, the clear air and the partial sunshine gave us a spectacular view of this part of Portuga;l. The Ria Tejo, the Praias at its mouth (beaches) was in full view as was the Portuguese Riviera. As we continued to drop down, we crossed an old Roman Aqueduct, which still stands, the cirty was built AROUND it. We then experienced Greater Lisboa from the air before finally touching down. This eight-minute video is a delightful look at this part of Europe on a clear motrning!

Please enjoy our show!