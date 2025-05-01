TV STAR'S SON SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED AUTISM

Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️

In case I havent already made this clear I am NOT trying 2 encourage anyone NOT to vaccinate- just got 2 of my sons vaccinated ths mornng

1:34 AM · Nov 22, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5942543907





He had a vaccine injury that I feel triggered it

5:07 PM · Nov 21, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5933358445





Dad just took 2 youngest sons 2get "mercury free" H1N1 vaccine. Not totally comfy w vaccines (after what happened to my oldest son)

12:36 PM · Nov 21, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5927480527





yes we think he was adversely impacted by too many given on one doc visit but i am NOT anti vaccine

8:03 PM · Jul 29, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/2922878712





my kid had vaccine injury

10:22 PM · Mar 30, 2012

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/185960195694927872





@BlkCelebGiving every child is different- I'd be lying if i didn't divulge that OUR boy had a very bad vaccine experience #BCGAutism

5:34 PM · Apr 16, 2012

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/192048276663570432





. No one has blinders- our journey is all we know. Respect it. Our boy had a severe vaccine injury. It happens.

11:19 PM · Oct 8, 2012

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/255552957171503104





10 years ago had a bad vaccine injury that I believe triggered his autism

11:42 PM · Nov 21, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5941122593





I am a MOM first &I know thousands of moms who have same issues- my child was HURT by a vaccine injury documented.

12:45 AM · Nov 22, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5941944032