BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TV STAR'S SON SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED AUTISM
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 4 months ago

Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️

@hollyrpeete

In case I havent already made this clear I am NOT trying 2 encourage anyone NOT to vaccinate- just got 2 of my sons vaccinated ths mornng

1:34 AM · Nov 22, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5942543907


###


Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️

@hollyrpeete

@auntie_mo56

 He had a vaccine injury that I feel triggered it

5:07 PM · Nov 21, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5933358445


###


Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️

@hollyrpeete

Dad just took 2 youngest sons 2get "mercury free" H1N1 vaccine. Not totally comfy w vaccines (after what happened to my oldest son)

12:36 PM · Nov 21, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5927480527


###


Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️

@hollyrpeete

@cypherdivine

 yes we think he was adversely impacted by too many given on one doc visit but i am NOT anti vaccine

8:03 PM · Jul 29, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/2922878712


###


Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️

@hollyrpeete

@jstray94

 my kid had vaccine injury

10:22 PM · Mar 30, 2012

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/185960195694927872


###


Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️

@hollyrpeete

@BlkCelebGiving every child is different- I'd be lying if i didn't divulge that OUR boy had a very bad vaccine experience #BCGAutism

5:34 PM · Apr 16, 2012

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/192048276663570432


###


Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️

@hollyrpeete

@RaynC01

@RodneyPeete9

. No one has blinders- our journey is all we know. Respect it. Our boy had a severe vaccine injury. It happens.

11:19 PM · Oct 8, 2012

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/255552957171503104


###


Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️

@hollyrpeete

@Lena

 10 years ago had a bad vaccine injury that I believe triggered his autism

11:42 PM · Nov 21, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5941122593


###


Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️

@hollyrpeete

@kboudit

 I am a MOM first &I know thousands of moms who have same issues- my child was HURT by a vaccine injury documented.

12:45 AM · Nov 22, 2009

https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5941944032

Keywords
healthvaccinesautismvaccinevaccine injurymedicinejohnny deppdodgersrjla dodgersvaccine injury storiesholly robinson peteholly peteholly robinson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy