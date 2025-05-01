TV STAR'S SON SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED AUTISM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️
@hollyrpeete
In case I havent already made this clear I am NOT trying 2 encourage anyone NOT to vaccinate- just got 2 of my sons vaccinated ths mornng
1:34 AM · Nov 22, 2009
https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5942543907
###
Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️
@hollyrpeete
@auntie_mo56
He had a vaccine injury that I feel triggered it
5:07 PM · Nov 21, 2009
https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5933358445
###
Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️
@hollyrpeete
Dad just took 2 youngest sons 2get "mercury free" H1N1 vaccine. Not totally comfy w vaccines (after what happened to my oldest son)
12:36 PM · Nov 21, 2009
https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5927480527
###
Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️
@hollyrpeete
@cypherdivine
yes we think he was adversely impacted by too many given on one doc visit but i am NOT anti vaccine
8:03 PM · Jul 29, 2009
https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/2922878712
###
Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️
@hollyrpeete
@jstray94
my kid had vaccine injury
10:22 PM · Mar 30, 2012
https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/185960195694927872
###
Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️
@hollyrpeete
@BlkCelebGiving every child is different- I'd be lying if i didn't divulge that OUR boy had a very bad vaccine experience #BCGAutism
5:34 PM · Apr 16, 2012
https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/192048276663570432
###
Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️
@hollyrpeete
@RaynC01
@RodneyPeete9
. No one has blinders- our journey is all we know. Respect it. Our boy had a severe vaccine injury. It happens.
11:19 PM · Oct 8, 2012
https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/255552957171503104
###
Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️
@hollyrpeete
@Lena
10 years ago had a bad vaccine injury that I believe triggered his autism
11:42 PM · Nov 21, 2009
https://x.com/hollyrpeete/status/5941122593
###
Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️
@hollyrpeete
@kboudit
I am a MOM first &I know thousands of moms who have same issues- my child was HURT by a vaccine injury documented.
12:45 AM · Nov 22, 2009