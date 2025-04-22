Your Edification Complex is Christ-dependent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #18; Looking into 2Corinthians chapter 13 we see how important being in the WORD, under accurate teaching, filled by the SPIRIT matters for true spirituality. Many Christians cherry pick teachers and scripture, that accommodates their own desires. These Believers never grow up! Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!