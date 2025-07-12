Pink Floyd Another Brick 2025 Remix by Pacsteam (2. version)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This 2025 remix of Pink Floyd's legendary track Another Brick in the Wall reawakens the original message: a call to question blind obedience, rigid systems, and the suppression of individual thought.
More than 40 years later, the system hasn’t changed — it has only become more subtle, more digital, more disguised as “freedom.”
This remix is a tribute to the timeless protest against indoctrination — in schools, in media, in society. We don’t need controlled minds. We need critical thinking.
Remixed by Pacsteam. Play it loud. Think louder.
