Standing vs. State-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 29 2025

When we fail to ‘rightly divide’ scripture, it almost always leads to a variety of spiritual problems and struggles because we are trying to put on armour that will never fit us. For example, no Christian in the Church Age is called to “endure to the end” to be saved, but we are called to “endure temptations” impacting our sanctification. Christians don’t have to wash their own robes like Tribulation saints do, because Jesus has already made them white in His own blood when we sealed us. So it is with our standing in Christ, settled forever, as opposed to our state in this world which can and does change on a regular basis.





“Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” 2 Timothy 2:15 (KJB)





On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we visit 16 points of scripture where with we will compare and contrast the standing of the believer with the state of the believer. Standing refers to things that are eternal and unchangeable, but your state according to Paul is constantly in motion. When you understand the difference between STANDING and STATE, it will greatly ease your mind, increase your faith, and show you who you really are in Jesus Christ.