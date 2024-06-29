phone call to uk home-office about illegal immigration WTF

More than 40,000 people have entered the UK via small boats this year, most housed in hotels across the country. Both legal and illegal immigration is at record highs and after repeated promises to bring numbers down, the Conservatives are under increasing political pressure to act. The Telegraph’s Steven Edginton travels to various migrant hotels to investigate one of the most critical issues facing Britain.

It's been described as the biggest overhaul in the UK asylum system in decades.

The government says it wants to stop people smugglers from bringing thousands into the country illegally every year.

But those who advocate for migrant and refugee rights say, the changes are 'unjust'.

They insist refugees should not be punished for taking all available routes as they seek safety.

But the British government insists people should do all they can to enter the country through legal means.

So, how will this affect those who seek safety in the United Kingdom?

