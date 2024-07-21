Secret Service scrutiny continues after Trump assassination attempt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Secret Service is under intense scrutiny following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump last weekend. Agency director Kimberly Cheatle is set to testify before a Congressional committee on Monday. Meanwhile, a funeral was held for the rallygoer killed in the shooting.
