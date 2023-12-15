Mortality...up to 30-40% in highly vaccinated countries ~ Geert Vanden Bossche

"What we will see is completely unprecedented in terms of magnitude of the wave of morbidity and unfortunately mortality...up to 30-40% in highly vaccinated countries." -Former Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation vaccine scientist Geert Vanden Bossche
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.