Mortality...up to 30-40% in highly vaccinated countries ~ Geert Vanden Bossche
NZ Will Remember
"What we will see is completely unprecedented in terms of magnitude of the wave of morbidity and unfortunately mortality...up to 30-40% in highly vaccinated countries." -Former Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation vaccine scientist Geert Vanden Bossche


vaxxdeathsvaxxcrimesgeertvandenbosche

