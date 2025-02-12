© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Soros Protects Drug Cartels, Being Blacklisted By Fox News & The Laken Riley Act
* When you care about Ukraine’s borders more than your own, things tend to fall apart.
* Texas AG Ken Paxton on how John Cornyn and other negligent buffoons allowed drug cartels to take over the state.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 12 February 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-ken-paxton-2025