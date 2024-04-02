Trauma Surgeon killed by Pfizer VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She died on her birthday. Rest in peace.
###
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1765672781646090544
Dr. Vicky Jennings: Dead, an internationally respected and locally loved trauma surgeon, died suddenly. HEART ATTACK #PFIZER "VAXXED. Waiting to grow my unicorn horn now and maybe Bill Gates can start tracking my fascinating life."
###
In Loving Memory of Vicky Jennings
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=R9buo8rVzgg
###
https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10159830900303627&set=a.466885098626
###
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot - Johnny Cash
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=CMRWsOvFwP4
###
Mirrored - bootcamp