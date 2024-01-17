Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Citizen Journalist confronts Bill Gates Foundation President Christopher Elias
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
479 views
Published a month ago

Citizen Journalist confronts Ba’al Gates Foundation President Christopher Elias: Can you tell us when you’re going to release Disease X? Do you already have the so called ‘vaccine’?

Source @ChestyP

Keywords
presidentdisease xbill gates foundationchristopher elias

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket