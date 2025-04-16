BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hidden Science of Astrology | Deep Dives with Josh Reid
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
48 views • 5 months ago

Josh Reid explores the profound connection between astrology, ancient esoteric knowledge, and the neurological basis of human consciousness. Moving beyond modern horoscopes, he reveals how celestial bodies—like the moon, sun, and planets—imprint patterns on our neurological systems at birth, influencing our behaviors, emotions, and life paths.


Drawing from Egyptian mythology, Babylonian lore, and cutting-edge science, this video uncovers the hidden truths behind astrology as a timeless system of cosmic tuning. Discover how the Great Awakening and galactic cycles may be driving human evolution—and why understanding these forces is key to unlocking your true potential.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
ancient knowledgegreat awakeningegyptian mythologylife pathcelestial bodiescosmic awakeninghuman evolutionastrology truthcosmic influenceneurological imprintingbirth patternsbabylonian wisdomcosmic tuninggalactic cyclesconsciousness sciencehidden systemsplanetary impactesoteric sciencebehavioral astrologypotential unlocked
