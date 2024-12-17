I Send Fire Now 12-17-24@1:19 PM

A word from Father God concerning the sin of our world, the sin of lucifer and the judgment of fervent fire that has arrived.

Isaiah 14:26-27

26 This is the purpose that is purposed upon the whole earth: and this is the hand that is stretched out upon all the nations.

27 For the Lord of hosts hath purposed, and who shall disannul it? and his hand is stretched out, and who shall turn it back?

Ministry Website:

www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

***The reason I am providing the below information on the attack on Syria is because Father God said this, “It began with Israel’s strike on Damascus that shook the earth.” According to news sources there was a multi strike attack the night of the dropping of the earthquake bomb by Israel in which Damascus was part of and targeted with other locations with many airstrikes. This included Tartus where the earthquake bomb was dropped. It is connected to Damascus by Homs. This is for those who refuse to seek the Lord Jesus Christ about this or simply refuse to research it themselves as I was instructed by my lovely Jesus Christ to share this information now instead of later. Please try, test, discern and pray about all this in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ.





The night Israeli’s dropped the earthquake bomb, Israel also bombed sites in and around Damascus, particularly around the Qasioun mountain, hitting “radar systems” and “air defence systems”, according to Serdar. (It was one multi plan attack plan carried in different locations)

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/16/israel-strikes-missile-depots-air-defences-in-syrias-tartus-region#ixzz8ujnhIFQ9





British monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said on Monday that Israeli airstrikes had targeted warehouses in Rif Dimashq province, which includes the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The SOHR also said on Monday that Israel had attacked weapons depots in the Tartus region, on Syria's coast. They were "the most v





Ministry Website:

www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





If you have been asked already to remove all items from the My lovely Jesus Ministry then I am stating in Jesus Christ’s Name you no longer are given permission to use anything at all from this ministry or with my name in any form of its spelling again. Any person walking uprightly in the integrity of the Lord Jesus Christ would honor this request.





Notice: This site, videos, and all such like pertaining directly or indirectly to the My Lovely Jesus Ministry and all information provided in this description box of information, links, and invitations are not open to, or available in all God's knowledge and existence to demons, fallen angels, and all the kingdom of darkness. All who have entered prior before this notice your invitation/s and access for all mentioned places, things, and such like contained here including all other of the My Lovely Jesus Ministry sites, texts and such like are permanently revoked with all privileges suspended in Jesus Christ's Name. This is your official notice you are hereby expelled in Jesus Christ's Name. This is non-negotiable, non-arguable, non-changeable, unable to be resisted, cannot be disobeyed, ignored, it's irrevocable (Job 22:28; Philippians 2:9-11; Ephesians 1:20-22) or any other such like that Father God has in His knowledge. By command and authority given to me by Jesus Christ (Luke 10:19; Matthew 18:18; James 4:7; Isaiah 54:17; 55:11)





My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320





Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84





Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry

Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ





YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e