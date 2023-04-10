BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weapons Expert on EMF Radiation Danger
Countdown Radio
Countdown Radio
144 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
379 views • 04/10/2023


In this show, John talks with microwave weapons expert Mark Steele.  Mark is a British inventor who holds patents on various sophisticated electronic devices. In this show, he brings his knowledge to bear upon the connection between high levels of EMF and the damage it can cause to the human body. Mark explains that the danger is intensified if a nano array inside a persons blood stream creates an antenna. Several researchers have observed, under microscopic analysis, nano particles contained in Covid vaccine shots, self assemble into some kind of tiny electronic device within the bloodstream. Mark explains what happens when microwave radiation is picked up by these antenna.

Keywords
emf5gmicrowave weaponsnanoparticlecovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy