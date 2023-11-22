Pets in Love





Nov 21, 2023





He used his last bit of strength to keep his paralyzed body from falling into the ditch

Credit to: sos4patas.pr

Follow and support them at: IG/sos4patas.pr

He used his last bit of strength to keep his paralyzed body from falling into the ditch. He thought his rescuers would hurt him like his master. The one who abandoned him when he was injured and paralyzed.

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuFPkL9lSaHJka2Dik4afg/join





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JU2RDomkAHg