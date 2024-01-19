Doctor Spent Two Weeks in Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Hospital, described the Scenes She Saw There

“Actually, what I overwhelmingly saw was children.”
Dr Deborah Harrington, who spent two weeks in Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Hospital, described the scenes she saw there while speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday.
She highlighted how the hospital was overwhelmed with patients amid intense bombardment and sniper fire from the Israeli army and that many of those brought in were children with “horrendous” injuries.
