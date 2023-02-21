BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bishop Sanborn And John Salza Are Totally Wrong On Manifest Heresy - New Evidence From Pope Martin V
vaticancatholic.com
vaticancatholic.com
8 views • 02/21/2023

This new video contains a number of extremely important new quotes that are relevant to various issues of the faith. People should watch THE ENTIRE VIDEO because there are significant facts throughout, and some of the key quotes are covered later in the video after important introductory information. Besides refuting various false teachers and highlighting the true position on the current crisis, the video also demonstrates that the group of Bishop Donald Sanborn, which has claimed to hold the sedevacantist position for years, actually does not hold that position. Their group holds the false Cassiciacum Thesis, which is discussed in the video (among other things). The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/pope-martin-v-sedevacantism-bishop-sanborn-john-salza/ To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

biblechristianityfaithhistoryapocalypsepopecatholic churchpapacydoctrinecatholicism
