82C Army





March 15, 2023





Chris Sky confronts Canada's Council for transforming Edmonton into a 15 minute city

Use Cash App if you want to Help support this Channel. $B4MDayDay

Thank you for all the Views, Comments, Rumbles, and Support.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2d7ys6-chris-sky-confronts-canadas-council-for-transforming-edmonton-into-a-15-min.html



