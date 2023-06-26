© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/outgoing-cdc-director-fact-checked-on-vaers-statement/
The outgoing director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, gave her final testimony before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. While there, she was questioned by Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, who questioned her about troubling figures reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Her response led to a fact-check from The HighWire, take a look.