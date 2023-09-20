BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moments How Ukrainian Sniper Takes Incredible Shot Executing Russian Forces
110 views • 09/20/2023

US Military News


Sep 19, 2023


In video, we have an extraordinary story to share – the tale of the "Devils and Angels," a specialized Ukrainian sniper team making waves in the ongoing conflict. Their unique tactics and equipment choices have captured the attention of experts and the world.


Basically, These are snipers on a mission to eliminate high-value Russian targets and disrupt the morale of enemy troops near Bakhmut. Their primary objective is to create shock, chaos, and disarray within enemy ranks.


 And there you have it, the incredible story of the "Devils and Angels," the Ukrainian sniper unit making a significant impact in the ongoing conflict. Their tactics, resilience, and unconventional choices are truly remarkable.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bigf-GtNQjE

