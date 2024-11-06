Pastor Rob McCoy: Civil law apart from moral law becomes a weapon to enslave!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

We're not voting for a pastor in chief. We're voting for a Commander in Chief. It's not a Valentine. You're voting for a bodyguard of Western civilization. This is how we approach it. Where do you stand in the positions they hold? And yet this Gnosticism is this idea of endless genealogies. They were connected with this Jewish type of legalism that sought righteousness by virtue of one's ancestry, this idea of being elitism, special, more special than others.

But Paul wrote, he said: "but we know that the law is good if one uses it lawfully, knowing this that the law is not made for a righteous person, but for lawless." He knows the purpose of the law. He doesn't do away with the law. Christ is the fulfillment of the law, but what he's saying is, the Spirit of the Lord dwells in a believer, and so it's that conscience that makes us obey the law willingly. For the non believer, they obey because there's consequences. The laws have been established from the moral law, and as we've covered this time and time again, beware of the leaven of the Pharisees Sadducees... That leaven is to establish civil law apart from moral law. Then the law becomes a weapon to enslave and tell you that you're nonessential and that you get to indict a candidate that's in opposition to you. You can bring 93 indictments. You can face up to 700 years in prison. They can invade your house with the FBI. They can attempt to shoot you. They can call you a Nazi. They can inflame the populace to continue to pursue you. This is lawfare!

11/03/2024 - Godspeak Calvary Chapel Service

Pastor Rob McCoy’s sermon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ef4Lxsqfk3Y