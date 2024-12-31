BGMC MTT Parash 11 Vayigash (He approached) B’resheet_Genesis 44_18 to 47_27

BGMCTV Parash 11 Vayigash (He approached) B’resheet/Genesis 44:18 to 47:27





This chapter contains an account of Yoseph/Joseph's making himself known to his brethren, which was done when they were alone, Gen_45:1; when he encouraged them not to distress themselves on account of their selling him into Egypt, for God in his providence had sent him there for their good, Gen_45:5; and he ordered them to go forthwith to Canaan, and acquaint his father with all the honor and glory they saw him in, and to desire him to come thither to him, where he should be provided for during the five years of famine yet to come, in the best part of the land of Egypt, Gen_45:9; upon which he expressed the strongest affection to Benyamin/Benjamin, and to all his brethren, Gen_45:14; the fame of this was soon spread in the house of Pharaoh, which gave the king great pleasure, who immediately expressed his earnest desire that his father might come and settle in Egypt, and ordered provisions to be sent him, and carriages to bring him down, and all that belonged to him, Gen_45:16; and Yoseph/Joseph accordingly delivered to his brethren wagons and provisions for the way, and gave gifts to them, and sent a present to his father, and dismissed his brethren with an exhortation not to fall out by the way, Gen_45:21; and when they came to Canaan, they acquainted their father with all these things, who at first could not believe them; but when he saw the wagons, his spirit revived, and determined to go and see his son, Gen_45:25.





