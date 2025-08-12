Power Piggs of the Dark Age (1996, SNES)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Power Piggs of the Dark Age is a platformer developed by Canadian company Radical Entertainment and published by French company Titus Software. It was only released in North America and Europe. A Mega Drive/Genesis version was planned but cancelled.
The game takes place in a cartoon version of the Dark Ages, filled with anachronisms and populated by anthropomorphic animals. You control a humanoid pig called Bruno, and you need to defeat a warlock named the Wizard of Wolff.
You can jump and slash with your sword, as well as use various kinds of doughnuts as projectiles. There are also crates which can be smashed by butt-stomping them. The crates contain either doughnuts or health items (also doughnuts).