Bankers, Bandits & Bullion! Talking $$$ with Bryce

What do you do financially when all the “conspiracy theories” are coming true?





Well, we get Bryce in to look through exactly those lenses to tell us the opportunities he sees and more. Bryce loves precious metals because he is awake, he knows all the conspiracies. It's his business specifically. You wont find this anywhere else folks, tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! You may want to be seated down with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what you will hear covered this Friday evening.





This is a test pilot show folks, if there is a great response from everyone... we will make it a regular event. Let's do this!





- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html





About us:





- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: [email protected].





- You can help us help Canada in many ways, you can start by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC





-OR- eTransfer





: [email protected]





- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree





Connect with us:





Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org





Substack: https://waynepeterswhatsupcanada.substack.com/





Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada





Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/





Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada





Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/





Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/





Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/