Making Room for the Antichrist...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the story of when, and why, God will abandon the 'Tribulation Temple'.
Recommended videos:
2 Witnesses video: https://youtu.be/ChvVgCDQmM8
War Room: https://youtu.be/V0lvUUNVH-A
Temples of God playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV&index=1&t=5s
Throne Room of God: https://youtu.be/T2jEjYf3j-M
Article on 2 Witnesses: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i9FqO0D0Arat6nfDLX_FpNEJRFISxOmi/view?usp=sharing
Other video platforms:
(Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times:
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com
Prep supplies PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EWpRqE_uKOB-ihMrHXIaqNmSWAzmOXsK/view?usp=sharing