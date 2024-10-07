BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Baby Tossing for luck?? Where is BIDEN? Secret Service Hires PAT!!!
TheCurmudgeons
TheCurmudgeons
3 followers
75 views • 7 months ago

EPISODE 01 In this whacky world, we find that people seem to get hired by everything but the qualifications they can bring to the job. This podcast explores events happening in the world today and some fun and strange events that make you go hmmmm? Stay with us and enjoy our crazy and complicated lives of the curmudgeons! 00:00 INTRO AND FOUNDATION 08:30 FBI TRIES TO SAY YOU DIDN'T SEE ANYTHING 11:19 KAMALA HEELS UP?? 18:45 IS JOE STILL ALIVE??? 22:25 BABY TOSSING??? 27:15 SECRET SERVICE HIRES PAT?

censorshipnewselectionsocial mediadonald trumpjoe bidenrepublicancharlie kirksteven crowderelon muskbreakingbrandon tatumcancelledbenny johnsonbennygo woke go brokejust inwhatever podcast clipswhatever podcast candace owenswhatever podcast kicked outwhatever podcast michael knowleswhatever podcast charlie kirk full episodewhatever podcast best momentsmichael knowles reacts
