Baby Tossing for luck?? Where is BIDEN? Secret Service Hires PAT!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPISODE 01
In this whacky world, we find that people seem to get hired by everything but the qualifications they can bring to the job. This podcast explores events happening in the world today and some fun and strange events that make you go hmmmm? Stay with us and enjoy our crazy and complicated lives of the curmudgeons!
00:00 INTRO AND FOUNDATION
08:30 FBI TRIES TO SAY YOU DIDN'T SEE ANYTHING
11:19 KAMALA HEELS UP??
18:45 IS JOE STILL ALIVE???
22:25 BABY TOSSING???
27:15 SECRET SERVICE HIRES PAT?