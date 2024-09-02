Mike Adams sermon 003 – Proverbs 10:22, Man’s economy vs. God’s economy

- Man's economy vs God's economy, focusing on assets and debt. (0:03)

- Helping stranded motorists, debt and pharmaceuticals. (6:27)

- Natural vs synthetic medicines, with a focus on ivermectin and grapes. (10:54)

- The limitations of traditional finance and the value of growing one's own food and assets. (15:02)

- Plant-based investing vs banking, with focus on nutrient-dense foods and their benefits. (23:36)

- Operating in God's economy for abundance and sharing resources. (28:00)

- Giving and operating in God's economy, emphasizing practicality and abundance. (33:01)



