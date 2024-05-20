World War 3 in 2026 Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Second of five-part video series presents information on past and present trends in US government debt and a credible model which explains how elite globalists will engineer the start of World War 3 as justification to increase US debt and take greater control of all citizens except those who work closely with and for these elite globalists. Subscribe to my channel if you want to hear the full explanation.