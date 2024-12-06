We proudly welcome our guest James Henderson Esq., attorney, author, and missionary, to discuss part 1 of his book: "Death Came In A White Robe 5 Reasons to INDICT Big Pharma"

"Death Came in a White Robe" argues that modern medicine, or "Big Pharma," is America's third leading cause of death, with 450,000 deaths annually. Including indirect deaths, Dr. Gary Null claims medicine is the leading cause of death at 784,000 per year. Attorney James Henderson presents evidence that drugs only suppress symptoms, often causing more severe ones. Henderson seeks to expose these crimes and medical fraud, urging people to take back responsibility for their health.

James Henderson is a writer, educator, and attorney. Schooled in England, he graduated from Newbold College before immigrating to the United States. He graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law in 1978 and then served as assistant dean and professor of legal philosophy at a private law school before entering private practice. He is the author of several books, including his newly published From the Ghettos to the Thrones of Europe, which unmasks the ruling elite and their agenda for America and the World.





