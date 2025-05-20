Power blackout: Gaza’s Indonesian hospital as IDF strikes target generators

Power blackout for one of Gaza’s last remaining hospitals as IDF strikes target generators

Footage posted by Press TV shows Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza courtyard on fire.

Adding:

Netanyahu points fingers at UK, France, Canada for 'inviting atrocities' in Gaza (seriously?)

🗣 The Israeli PM slammed Western leaders for calling on Israel to halt its Gaza offensive and hinting at recognizing a Palestinian state.

💬 “The leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” Netanyahu said.

Such moves, in his view, fuel terrorism. He reiterated his pledge to “take control” of all of Gaza.

➡️Earlier, the three Western leaders condemned the Netanyahu government’s “egregious actions,” demanding an end to the renewed military offensive and that restrictions on humanitarian aid be lifted, warning of concrete actions in response if it fails to do so.