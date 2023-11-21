X22 Report Ep 3216a - All The Pieces Are Being Put Into Place, The World Economy Is About To Change

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 Report Financial News Ep 3216a - Nov. 20, 2023
All The Pieces Are Being Put Into Place, The World Economy Is About To Change
The pieces are now coming together. Countries have begun to fight back against the [CB] system. The people are realizing socialism does not work. Countries are now preparing to go to the gold standard. They know the system is breaking down and they will need to go back to sound money.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
X22 Report "We The People" Merch Launch
Get Your 15% Discount
Enter Chance To Win Care Package
http://x22store.com
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Field Of Greens
Take 15% Off Use Promo Code X22
http://fieldofgreens.com