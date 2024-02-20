Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 20, 2024 – BATTLEFIELD AMERICA – Your country is now an active WAR ZONE

- Chlorine Dioxide tablets and American companies. (0:00)

- Police dance team video and obesity in law enforcement. (2:29)

- Nutrition and health reforms for a better America. (8:05)

- AI models, censorship, and open-source knowledge. (14:21)

- US military recruitment of illegal immigrants and implications for American liberty. (19:59)

- Israel's actions towards Palestine and Lebanon. (27:07)

- Western support for Ukraine's military. (39:33)

- Truckers' protest in New York and support for the movement. (43:02)

- Potential civil war and supply chain disruptions. (47:32)

- Chlorine dioxide uses and benefits. (53:22)

- Using chlorine dioxide for disinfection and odor removal. (1:16:22)

- Chlorine Dioxide for Emergency Medicine and Survival Prepping. (1:31:55)

- Using chlorine dioxide for cleaning and pesticide removal. (1:37:19)

- Organic, lab-tested, and delicious instant meals. (1:52:12)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/