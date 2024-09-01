ALEX JONES [FULL] Sunday 9/1/24 • Stolen Valor Tim Walz - Bill Maher & Other Leftist Call Him Out!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KING OF STOLEN VALOR TIM WALZ IN TROUBLE AFTER BILL MAHER & OTHER LEFTIST KINGPINS CALL HIM OUT! ALEX JONES SEES MAJOR SIGNS THE DEEP STATE TURNING AGAINST HARRIS-WALZ — TUNE IN & LEARN WHAT’S COMING NEXT!
Alex Jones also releases key intel! If Trump will do just this one thing, he is assured a 49-State landslide just like Ronald Reagan in 1984, learn what it is!
Meanwhile, Mexico now busing illegals from Guatemala border to the U.S. as Biden-Harris resumes secret nighttime flights of children across US, adding to the 325,000 already missing.
