BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stop the Bio-War
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 12 months ago

Military wars with armaments have been somewhat obvious. However, many of these attacks on the public have been behind-the-scenes in the forms of a “bio-war” incorporating various public poisons, hidden technologies and harmful frequencies.

Biological weapon attacks continue to include poisons in public water, the food supply, the air from pollution and aerosols, and in pharmaceutical medicines and vaccines.

At the same time, since the late 1800’s, a sequence of frequency effects from electric wires, power stations, radio, television, transmission towers, cell phones and wi-fi, have caused physical and mental stress that diminishes health.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: http://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com

Keywords
glyphosategmofoodgeoengineeringfluoridevaccineradiopowerwarmedicinewi-fifrequencieswaterparasitesairnuclearnanotechnologytelevisionpollutionpoisonsaerosolselectricbiocell-phonesgraphene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy