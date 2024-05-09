Stop the Bio-War

Military wars with armaments have been somewhat obvious. However, many of these attacks on the public have been behind-the-scenes in the forms of a “bio-war” incorporating various public poisons, hidden technologies and harmful frequencies.

Biological weapon attacks continue to include poisons in public water, the food supply, the air from pollution and aerosols, and in pharmaceutical medicines and vaccines.

At the same time, since the late 1800’s, a sequence of frequency effects from electric wires, power stations, radio, television, transmission towers, cell phones and wi-fi, have caused physical and mental stress that diminishes health.





~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com



~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ survival preparedness: http://survivethechanges.com

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com