BrightLearn - Taken by Storm: The Troubled Science, Policy and Politics of Global Warming by Christopher Essex and Ross McKitrick

This podcast episode, hosted by BrightLearn, delves into the contentious debate on global warming by examining the book "Taken by Storm: The Troubled Science, Policy and Politics of Global Warming" by Christopher Essex and Ross McKitrick, which challenges the scientific consensus and political narratives surrounding climate change, advocating for a more balanced and critical approach to understanding and addressing the issue.
