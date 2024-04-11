The Zionists are Freemasons. This. 👇





BTW, the Juice...is no longer loose 👀





https://nypost.com/2024/04/11/us-news/oj-simpson-dead-at-76/





Source: https://twitter.com/BannedMan1776/status/1778210273515421845





Thumbnail: https://br.ifunny.co/picture/freemasonry-is-born-out-of-israel-the-jewish-guardian-apri-swoq9mZa9





That Streisand Effect, huh?





Just in case you haven't noticed, pockets of evil are being exposed world wide - that meme came from Brazil, of all places...and they included the text from the graphic:





"Freemasonry is born out of Israel." The Jewish Guardian Apri 1922





"It is evident there were only Jews, and cabalistic Jews, in Masonry's origin."





The most important duty of freemasonry must be to glorify the Jews, which has preserved the unchanged divine standard of wisdom.* French masonic magazine Le Symbolisme (July 1928)





"Our rite is Jewish from beginning to end, the public should conclude from this that we have actual connections with Jewry." Freemason Dr Rudolph Klein (Latomia, No. 7-8, 1928)